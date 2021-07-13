Kenny G is bringing his saxophone to St. Louis for the holidays

Kenny G performs with CHON at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – It’s never too early to start making holiday plans.

Kenny G will be bringing his soprano sax to St. Louis on December 7 via his The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour.

He will perform at the River City Casino & Hotel at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the following price points $69, $59, $49, $39, and $29. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. The show is for those 21 and older.

Kenny G is the biggest-selling instrumental musician of all time. Some of his hits include “By the Time This Night is Over,” “Love Power,” and “Forever in Love.”

In 1997 Kenny G set a Guinness World Record for the longest-held musical note. He sustained an E-flat for 45 minutes and 47 seconds.

