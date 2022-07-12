LEXINGTON, Ky. – Officers in Kentucky arrested a suspected gunman from a Franklin County shooting Monday afternoon.

Christopher Coleman, 43, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man after an argument. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Highway 100 in Labadie, Missouri. The victim, who suffered minor injuries to his arm, knew Coleman and informed police of a vehicle tied to him.

Before Coleman’s arrest, investigators learned he was possibly heading to Kentucky to visit family. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant, then contacted Lexington Police about Coleman and his possible travels. On Tuesday, Lexington police arrested Coleman.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for first-degree assault and armed criminal action with a cash-only bond of $250,000.