Kentucky woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman was killed after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Bonnie Stinson of Bowling Green, Kentucky was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County.

It is unclear if the accident was related to the weather. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her, and dragging her onto the highway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

