KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The planned execution of a man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer is moving forward Tuesday night. This comes after the Missouri Supreme Court rejected a last-minute effort to stop the execution.

Those outside the Kirkwood Police Department are among the many closely watching the case. Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee. The case has been in the spotlight for years, but now with the decision by the Missouri Supreme Court, Johnson could be executed in Bonne Terre at 6:00 p.m.

He was 19 at the time of the murder back in 2005. Sergeant McEntee was patrolling in Kirkwood’s Meacham Park neighborhood when Johnson shot and killed him. Johnson fired several shots into McEntee’s police vehicle. Then Johnson shot McEntee again when he got out of his cruiser. Authorities have said that Johnson was angry, believing police did not do enough to save his younger brother, who had died earlier that day from a health condition.

A jury deadlocked in Johnson’s first trial, but he was convicted of first-degree murder in a second trial.

During a virtual hearing before the Missouri Supreme Court, a special prosecutor argued that there was racial bias in the case and Johnson’s execution should be stayed, but the attorney general’s office said the trial was fair.

In a five to two decision, Missouri’s Supreme Court refused to stop the execution. Here are some of what attorneys argued before the court.

“The 12 men and women that sat on Kevin Johnson’s jury were fair, they were qualified to hear the case, and they were not bias,” said Assistant Attorney General Andrew Crane.

“That reviewed over 30,000 pages, contacted many witnesses, and reviewed other case files,” Special Prosecutor E.E. Keenan expressed. “The evidence was clear that there was racial discrimination affecting this prosecution.”

Outside the court, there was a demonstration against the planned execution, and more protests are planned for Tuesday. During the hearing, Governor Mike parson denied clemency.

A statement reading in part, “through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”