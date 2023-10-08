ST. LOUIS — Kevin Ryans reflects on his journey through various places in Missouri, starting his on-air television career as the weekend sports anchor for KSN-TV in Joplin, Missouri. During his time in Joplin, he met his wife, and they married and are now settled in St. Louis.

His educational journey took him to Syracuse University‘s public communication school, providing him with valuable insights from experienced industry professionals.

Before joining FOX 2 and KPLR, he worked as a sports reporter and anchor for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City. He covers a wide range of sports, from City SC to the Cardinals and Blues.

“The great thing about working here is the fact that we have a good sports department that allows us to be able to go out and cover big events,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”

What inspired your career in journalism?

Growing up in New York City, Kevin developed a deep love for sports and television. He looked up to sports broadcasters like Len Berman from Channel 4, NBC, and Scott Clark from ABC Channel 7, considering them the epitome of cool. Their passion and energy on screen fueled his dream of becoming a sports broadcaster himself, a dream he continues to pursue.

“I love sports because it’s the most positive thing in the newscast,” Ryans said. “At the very least, it get people’s minds off of some of the bad things that happen day-to-day.”

What keeps you motivated?

He draws motivation from his family, especially his parents, brother, and sister, who have supported him throughout his life, whether it was sports, school activities, or his journey to become a journalist at Syracuse.

His wife, Emily, has also been a pillar of support, making sacrifices for his career by moving to St. Louis with him. Their love and encouragement drive his determination to excel in his career.

Handling Work-Related Stress

In the world of journalism, challenges can lead to stress, burnout, and even depression, particularly during certain times of the year. He took a proactive step to maintain his mental health, including attending therapy.

Favorite Pastime on Days Off

He recently joined a CrossFit gym to enhance his fitness and enjoys relaxation at home with his Basset Hound and English Bulldog, often indulging in some well-deserved time off.

“I’ve learned to carve out time for my life and hanging out with my my wife and my dogs,” said Ryans. “I recently joined a CrossFit gym, so I’m trying to get myself in shape as best I can.”