ST. LOUIS – Blair Ledet, a familiar face from FOX2, recently made her debut on KEZK 102.5 FM by kicking off the holiday season with the switch to Christmas music. Ledet had the honor of starting the festive musical journey with Mariah Carey’s timeless hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Julie Tristian, 102.5 on-air host, shared her enthusiasm for the music, saying that it brings joy and happiness to everyone. She received several texts and messages from eager listeners inquiring about when the music would start. The timing is an annual tradition the station keeps a secret.

Tristian plays holiday hits from 6 to 10 a.m. and again from 12 to 5 p.m. Listeners have been requesting their favorite Christmas songs, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” The Carpenter’s “Home for the Holidays,” and the ever-popular Michael Bublé tracks topping the list.

What is even more exciting is that listeners can now enjoy Christmas music around the clock. KEZK 102.5 is offering 24/7 Christmas music throughout the holiday season, ensuring non-stop festive cheer.

The station will play commercial-free Christmas music starting on Christmas Eve. The 36 hours of music starts at noon on Christmas Eve and continues through Christmas Day. It is also available on the Odyssey app, letting you tune in wherever you are during the holiday season.