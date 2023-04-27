ST. LOUIS – A monthly town hall event to address federal COVID-19 benefits coming to an end is happening Thursday in St. Louis.

Congress ended the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It included a requirement that medicaid programs keep people enrolled during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Congress ended that late last year.

As states end the enrollment provision, millions are at risk of losing medicaid coverage.

‘Kickin’ It for A Cause’ will give resources and help to people in St. Louis – particularly in underserved communities. It will navigate the change in public benefits. The town hall event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Bait St. Louis.

There will also be music, games, and free food.