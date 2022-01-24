Kid Rock’s ‘Bad Reputation’ tour coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Kid Rock is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, August, 20, during his Bad Reputation Tour with Foreigner. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

  • April 6 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN
  • April 8 – Chi Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE
  • April 9 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN
  • April 15 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
  • April 16 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
  • May 20 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
  • May 21 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
  • June 10 – IThink Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL
  • June 11 – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL
  • June 15 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood – Atlanta, GA
  • June 17 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
  • June 18 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
  • June 24 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Woodlands, TX
  • June 25 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX
  • July 14-16 – Country Stampede – Topeka, KS
  • August 05 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
  • August 06 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
  • August 12 – Ruoff Music Center – Nobelsville, IN
  • August 17 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
  • August 19 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL
  • August 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO
  • August 24 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
  • August 26 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
  • August 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
  • September 16 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI
  • September 17 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

