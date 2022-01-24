Kid Rock’s ‘Bad Reputation’ tour coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Kid Rock is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, August, 20, during his Bad Reputation Tour with Foreigner. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Tour dates:
- April 6 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN
- April 8 – Chi Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE
- April 9 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN
- April 15 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
- April 16 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
- May 20 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
- May 21 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
- June 10 – IThink Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL
- June 11 – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL
- June 15 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood – Atlanta, GA
- June 17 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
- June 18 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
- June 24 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Woodlands, TX
- June 25 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX
- July 14-16 – Country Stampede – Topeka, KS
- August 05 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- August 06 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
- August 12 – Ruoff Music Center – Nobelsville, IN
- August 17 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
- August 19 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL
- August 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO
- August 24 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
- August 26 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
- August 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
- September 16 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI
- September 17 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI