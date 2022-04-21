WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One day after being shot outside a Wentzville auto parts store, a Missouri man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault.

According to Sgt. Jacob Schmidt, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department, police were called to the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man inside a parked vehicle who was armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself.

Schmidt said the man would not comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon. At some point, two Wentzville officers opened fire, striking the armed individual in the arm. The armed man, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Phillips, was taken into custody and then brought to a hospital for his injury. No one else was harmed in the incident.

Investigators learned a young man and woman were giving Phillips a ride into St. Charles County when they received a call from a family member telling them the 53-year-old was involved in a kidnapping in Lincoln County earlier in the day and that he had a gun. The couple pulled up to an AutoZone, left the Phillips in the vehicle, and called police from inside the store.

The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Phillips with first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

In the meantime, Schmidt said the couple is not facing any charges.