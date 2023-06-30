FESTSUS, Mo. – What started as a summertime lemonade stand ended up growing into a large community effort to support a Festus family through hard times.

Earlier this month, a group of children on Cairo Drive organized a lemonade stand. It was inspired by a close friend Welker who recently passed away.

The kids wanted to honor Welker’s memory, and they ultimately decided to give all the money they earned to his parents, Zach and Kristen.

“The amount of instant support was absolutely amazing,” Amy Horrell, a mother for one of the children involved with the lemonade stand, told FOX 2. “It was such an uplifting experience to be part of. The kids were so proud and happy to be able to do something.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The kids collected $1 for lemonade and 50 cents for each refill, though contributions were much more. Some community members donated as much as $500 at one time. Altogether, the children raised around $7,200.

The lemonade stand was even well-supported from the Festus police and fire departments.