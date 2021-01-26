Kids suffering from anxiety, depression during pandemic

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – As bad as COVID has been for our entire community, the effects of restrictions have really hit our youth hard.

Psychiatrist Dr. Greg Mattingly, St. Charles Psychiatric Associates, is known across the world for his work with children. He says kids are suffering from a litany of emotional issues.

“We see anxiety, depression, insomnia; they are off the charts right now,” he said. “Some are having academic struggles, social struggles, they can’t sleep, having anxiety, mind is spinning and spinning and spinning.”

Mattingly says these issues are complicating life for many kids across the St. Louis region, so don’t feel like you or your loved ones are the only people suffering.

“(Parents are) there to give them support, love, and watch what’s going on with them,” he said.

If you see kids starting to struggle, withdrawing, detached, and continually worrying about the same things, Mattingly says it’s time to reach out to professionals and even your child’s social circle.

“Reach out to pros in your area. First step really is go to their school counselor,” he said. “I think after that, reach out to their friends and others, sometimes friends, kids see something you haven’t seen.”

Mattingly also reminds us that we all do better with a sense of purpose and when we are socially and emotionally connected with others.