ST. LOUIS – Missouri officials say children will no longer be kicked off medicaid if their parents no longer qualify.

The modification is in response to a directive that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued in September, according to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In June, states began assessing whether Medicaid recipients were making too much money to qualify.

Through the first three months, nearly 40,000 children lost coverage. Enrollees have 90 days after termination to submit paperwork to be reconsidered. If they miss the deadline, they’ll have to reapply.