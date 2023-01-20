MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The “KIDZ BOP Never Stop” live tour will be coming to the St. Louis area this summer.

KIDZ BOP, a music band for kids, announced on Friday that they will be traveling to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

The crew will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. The group will be at the Giant Center on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Organizers say there will be four new KIDZ BOP Kids, including Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler. The performances will include top hits from the most recent album, “KIDZ BOP 2023.”

The group will perform hits including: Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habit” and other hits.

The show will have new songs, new choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, which will give fathers the chance to show off their best moves on stage.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week. Keep an eye out for the upcoming contests to score tickets.