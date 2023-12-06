ST. LOUIS – One of the tallest menorahs in the country will be lit in downtown St. Louis Thursday night. It was installed on Tuesday.

The 29-foot menorah is the tallest menorah west of the Mississippi. It will be lit on Thursday night, the first night of Hanukah, at 6:00 p.m. in Kiener Plaza.

The Chabad of Greater St. Louis is responsible for organizing the Kiener Plaza Hanukah Menorah. Regional Director Rabbi Yosef Landa says this year’s celebration is the best antidote for the Jewish community during this tough time.