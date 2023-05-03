ST. LOUIS – Supporters of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spent part of Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Members of several organizations, including the Community Justice Coalition, expressed their opposition to several issues.

Attempts to remove Gardner from office are one of the issues sparking outrage among her supporters.

“We’re going to stand with Kim Gardner today, tomorrow, and until she feels that she is no longer interested in being the circuit attorney in the City of St. Louis,” said Walle Amusa, co-chair of the Campaign for Human Dignity.

He said Gardner’s enhancing her nursing education is not where attention should be focused. Amusa and other Gardner supporters believe political motivations are behind efforts to remove Gardner.

“The voters have spoken,” said Zaki Baruti, a leader with the Universal African People Organization.

He said he believes Gardner’s prosecutions of former Governor Eric Greitens and Patricia and Mark McCloskey have fueled some of the efforts to remove her from office.

Baruti said the message to lawmakers in Jefferson City on Wednesday was to cease their actions on several fronts, including efforts to replace Gardner.

“She is facing a political lynching,” Baruti said.

Gardner’s supporters also feel she was unfairly blamed for the crash that resulted in Janae Edmondson losing her legs. They said they believe the focus of blame should be placed on the judge overseeing the case and the driver of the car that caused the crash.

Supporters also question why Gardner should be held responsible for the growing number of prosecutors leaving her office.

“Kim Gardner is being vilified because some people chose to exercise their right to seek another job somewhere,” Amusa said.

Baruti and others also expressed opposition to efforts to change the ballot initiative process in Missouri and efforts by some lawmakers to return control of the police department to the state.