ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner could be held in contempt of court after a prosecutor in her office no-showed a murder trial Monday morning.

Judge Scott Millikan sent a notice to Gardner’s office asking her to appear before him on the morning of April 24 “to show cause why you should not be adjudged in contempt of this court.”

If Gardner fails to appear or show cause, then Judge Millikan could levy a fine against the city’s chief prosecutor, put her in jail, or both.

An assistant circuit attorney was supposed to appear for the trial of Jonathon Jones, who was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the Sept. 6, 2021, shooting death of Brandon Scott near the Gateway Arch.

Jones and his public defender, attorney Cecilia Appleberry, were in court at 9 a.m. Monday for the scheduled start of a jury trial. When no one from the circuit attorney’s office appeared, Appleberry filed a motion to dismiss the case outright. The trial has delayed a week while Judge Millikan requests an audience with Gardner.

This latest blemish on Gardner’s public image comes just days after a prosecutor in her office abruptly resigned. Natalia Ogurkiewicz was the prosecutor in the Daniel Riley case. He’s the man accused in the tragic crash which caused Janae Edmondson to lose both her legs.

Ogurkiewicz’s resignation comes days before a court hearing in Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s fight to remove Gardner from office.