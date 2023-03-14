ST. LOUIS – A spokesperson from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday night that circuit attorney Kim Gardner had filed her motion in response to the attorney general’s lawsuit. Her filing denies wrongdoing and asks the courts to dismiss the lawsuit.

Last month, a judge said Gardner had until Tuesday’s deadline to respond; if not, she would face a judgment by default.

Gardner faced multiple criticisms and challenges after a horrible crash caused 17-year-old Tennessee volleyball player Janae Edmondson to lose both of her legs. The driver accused of the accident, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was out on bond in a robbery case and had multiple bond violations.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey had filed a petition to remove Gardner from office in February. Bailey said she failed to do her duties.

Gardner responded to the accusations, saying she would not step down and defend her action in the Riley case.

