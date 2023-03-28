ST. LOUIS – Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner, is hosting a public forum Tuesday night on criminal justice in the city of St. Louis. This comes as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey continues his push to try and oust Gardner.

Gardner’s event Tuesday night focuses on the very issue which she is being criticized for by Bailey – that is, how she is handling criminal justice in St. Louis. Gardner’s office is inside the Carnahan Courthouse. The latest legal development in the battle between Gardner and Bailey, benefitting Gardner.

It was one week ago when Bailey filed an updated petition to his original lawsuit seeking to remove Gardner from office. The lengthy updated documents detailing more evidence for why Bailey believes Gardner should no longer be the circuit attorney.

Bailey shared that Gardner has failed to perform her duties in many ways, including not prosecuting cases and creating a toxic and dysfunctional work environment.

Gardner was supposed to respond by April 1, but a Judge John Torbitzky ruling Monday revealed that Gardner now has until April 11 to respond. Torbitzky also indicated that a hearing in this case could happen during the week of April 17.

Meanwhile, Gardner is hosting what is being billed as a criminal justice reform roundtable Tuesday night in north city. The event, which is open to the public, is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Westside Missionary Baptist Church on Page Avenue.

We’re told Gardner will give an update on current challenges and opportunities in the world of criminal justice. Then there will be a discussion on combatting violent crime in St. Louis City and reducing overall harm to victims and the community.