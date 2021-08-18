Kim Gardner’s disciplinary hearing into Greitens investigation scheduled

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s disciplinary hearing is now set for February 28, 2022.

She faces charges of ethics violations stemming from her office’s 2018 investigation of former Governor Eric Greitens.

She’s accused of “professional misconduct” including concealing details about the Greitens investigation from her own team regarding notes taken during interviews with witnesses, failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers, and misrepresenting evidence to the court defense lawyers and ethics investigators.

On Wednesday, July 14, a St. Louis judge dropped murder charges against an accused killer.

A prosecutor from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office never showed up to court hearings in May, June, and again on Wednesday, July 14 because she was on maternity leave.

FOX 2’s You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis said the Chairman of the Aldermanic Public Safety Committee Joe Vaccaro, demands answers.

There were two other murder cases dismissed that week because of absent or unprepared St. Louis City prosecutors.