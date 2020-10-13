Kim Massie, beloved blues and soul singer, dies

ST. LOUIS – Kim Massie, renowned blues and soul singer from St. Louis, has died.

Massie was considered one of the most recognizable vocalists in the Midwest, singing not only blues and gospel, but rock, pop, R&B, and a variety of music.

Though recognized across the Midwest, Massie loved performing in her home city.

Massie earned her two “Best Female Vocalist of the year awards from The Riverfront Times as well as the Grand Center Visionary Award in 2005. She shared the stage with artists such as Cyndi Lauper, India Arie, Nelly, and Chuck Berry.

News of Massie’s passing spread online Monday night, with many sharing condolences.

The St. Louis Blues tweeted: “Kim Massie entertained all of us with her amazing voice at pregame rallies and during intermissions at Enterprise Center. Our condolences go to Massie’s friends, family and fans following her passing on Monday.”

Her soulful voice moved thousands and also touched the lives of those who performed on stage with her.

“She was a beautiful spirit. She will be missed,” said musician Terrance Coleman. “I was playing with her when it took her down and we were hoping and praying she would make it back, but she did not. Her spirit was always lifted, and she was a good person.”

University City Councilman Bwayne Smotherson called Massie “the greatest entertainer this city has seen in years in decades.”