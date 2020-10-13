Kimmswick mayor says town may run out of money at end of the year

KIMMSWICK, Mo. – The mayor of Kimmswick has sent out an urgent message saying the city will be out of money by the end of the year and may cease to exist in 2021.

Kimmswick lies along the Mississippi River in Jefferson County. Founded in 1859, the past is part of the historic river town’s charm but this year, the concern is about the town’s future.

“We have a serious problem. We will, in effect, be out of money by the end of the year,” said Kimmswick Mayor Phil Stang.

A flood last year and a pandemic this year kept many tourists from spending money at the shops and restaurants.

“And we’ve never experience anything quite this dire,” said Betteanne Smith, president of the Kimmswick Merchants Association.

About 20 percent of the Kimmswick’s budget come from sales taxes from merchants. The remaining 80 percent comes from two big events every year: the Strawberry Festival and the Apple Butter Festival. Both events were canceled this year.

Stang says if the city does not get $200,000 by the end of this year, he will have to lay off one full-time employee and three part-time employees that make up the city’s workforce. The mayor says he’s had no luck trying to get help from the federal state or local governments, so he’s making a direct appeal to the public for donations.

“We’re also asking people who love history and historic towns and just the history of the United States, it’s right here on the river to help us through this crisis,” he said.

If you’d care to make a donation you can do so at CityofKimmswick.org.