RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After closing the South Grand location last October, a well-known St. Louis Thai restaurant, King & I, is all set to open its doors at a new location Wednesday.

The new King & I restaurant is reopening at 8039 Dale Ave. in Richmond Heights, just outside St. Louis City limits.

The Crossings at Richmond Heights, formerly Blaze Pizza, has been transformed into a modernized Thai concept as the new home of King & I.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, emphasizing both carryout and in-house dining. With indoor seating for approximately 50 guests, customers can expect the same dishes that have defined the restaurant’s reputation over four decades, including Thai Red Curry Duck, Fish Pad Ped, Queen of Thailand Stir Fry, Bangkok Kapow, and more.

Shayn Prapaisilp, Chief Operating Officer of Global Foods Group and representative for King & I’s ownership group, spoke about the grand reopening: “My family and I are thrilled to finally announce the grand reopening date for King & I. We have been hard at work modernizing the King & I brand and are excited to share it with the community, which has supported our family’s endeavors since opening this restaurant in 1983. We already feel the support from the Richmond Heights neighborhood and cannot wait to get back to serving customers again.”

The restaurant will provide dine-in, carry-out, and delivery through third-party apps. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. King & I restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and operates from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch service and from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner service every other day of the week.

A Brief History:

In 1983, Suchin and Sue Prapaisilp introduced St. Louis to Thai cuisine when they opened King & I at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Humphrey Street in South City. The restaurant quickly became a local favorite. In 1993, King & I moved to its larger location on South Grand, where it operated until this year.

The Prapaisilp family’s commitment to preserving the authentic flavors of Thailand has been a hallmark of the restaurant’s success, even as they patiently introduced St. Louis to the delights of Thai cuisine.