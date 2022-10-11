ST. LOUIS – Kingside Diner is coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The addition of the restaurant to Concourse C was approved by the airport’s commission on Wednesday.

Paradies Lagardère’s proposed the addition of Kingside Diner. It operates two Vino Volo wine bars inside STL. One is in Concourse A and the other is in Concourse E.

Concourse C, where Kingside Diner will eventually be housed, provides gates for American, Alaska, Frontier, and Spirit Airlines. Kingside Diner has locations in the Central West End and Clayton.

“We’re excited to expand our dining services at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport with such an iconic restaurant as Kingside Diner,” President and CEO of Paradies Gregg Parades said. “Bringing the local traditions and flavor of this great diner from the St. Louis community into the airport will be an exciting option that we know our guests will thoroughly enjoy.”