Kinloch firefighter injured in Applebee’s shooting released from hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Kinloch firefighter is home and recovering after a shooting at a St. John’s Applebee’s in June.

A spokesperson for the Kinloch Fire Protection District said Arlydia Bufford has been released from the hospital and is undergoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation center in the area.

The shooting happened on June 22. Bufford was one of three women shot.

St. Louis County prosecutors said 28-year-old Courtney Demond Washington shot 46-year-old Kimberly Penton and her friend, Lakeisha Finch. Washington then walked across the restaurant and shot Bufford.

Penton was pronounced dead at the scene. Finch was seriously injured.

At the time of the shooting, Bufford was dining with a fire captain after attending an EMT training course. That captain is credited with rendering life-saving first aid as Bufford was rushed to a hospital in a police cruiser.

Washington was arrested a short time later and has since been charged with murder, assault, and armed criminal action.

The fire department has also set up a GoFundMe page and BackStoppers has stepped up to help Bufford’s family with her medical bills.

The fire department is also accepting “get well” cards on Bufford’s behalf. You can mail the cards to the following address:

“Cards for Arlydia”

C/O Kinloch Fire Protection District

5684 Martin Luther King Blvd

Kinloch, MO 63140