ST. LOUIS – The mother of a senior at KIPP St. Louis High School claims a teacher made a threat to end her son’s life and used a racial slur in class. She says an audio recording captured

the incident.

“I’m frustrated,” Evette Reed said. “I’m angry.”

She said the school promised to investigate. Reed was surprised when her son, Kaylen, told her the teacher returned to class Tuesday. The incident occurred last Wednesday. Both Kaylen and the teacher are Black.

“I just feel that his consequence wasn’t severe enough,” Kaylen Reed said.

The school released the following statement:

KIPP St. Louis is deeply committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students. We are aware of a recent incident involving a student and teacher at KIPP St. Louis High School. Out of respect for the privacy of the students and staff involved, we will not be able to disclose specific details regarding the incident or the investigation involved. We have investigated the concerns, taken steps to address the circumstances and will continue to do so in this matter.

Evette Reed believes the teacher involved should not be back in a classroom.

“We have an adult that doesn’t have any self-control,” she said.

Her son, Kaylen, said he will not be required to take any classes from the teacher but is unsure how that will affect his classwork the rest of the semester.