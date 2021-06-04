Kirksville man convicted of encouraging fatal shooting

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old Kirksville man has been convicted of second-degree murder after prosecutors successfully argued he encouraged another man to shoot the victim.

Andrew Head was also convicted Thursday of armed criminal action in the 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Izaiha McFarland. Prosecutors said a co-defendant, Drake Zanoni, shot McFarland. But prosecutors argued that Head told Zanoni to shoot the victim.

Court document say Head acknowledged during interviews with investigators that he told Zanoni to shoot McFarland. Head’s attorneys argued Zanoni acted on his own.

Zanoni is charged with second-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for August.