KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Kirksville man who encouraged another man to fatally shoot a teenager has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Andrew Head was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Head was convicted in June in the February 2019 death of 17-year-old Izaiha McFarland. Prosecutors said Head persuaded Drake Zanoni to shoot McFarland.

Zanoni is awaiting trial on second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.