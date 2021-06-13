Kirkwood 79-year-old with dementia reported missing

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man who left his home Sunday afternoon and may be in danger.

According to a police spokesperson, Wilbur Linhardt left his home on Silver Lane around 6 p.m. on foot.

Linhardt was last seen wearing a denim shirt and light beige pants.

Police said Linhardt suffers from dementia and is trying to walk to his previous home in Nevada.

Anyone with information on Lindhardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.