Kirkwood bakery employee robbed at gunpoint before work; 3 suspects sought

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood police are searching for three armed and dangerous suspects after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

The victim, a Nathaniel Reid Bakery employee, parked his car at a North Kirkwood Middle School parking lot before two suspects approached him with guns before 4 a.m., according to police.

“Two individuals got out of the vehicle with long weapons, long gun rifles, demanded his property to include his cellphone, wallet, car keys,” said Kirkwood Police spokesperson Officer Gary Baldridge.

Baldridge said the victim said the driver of the car also brandished a handgun.

“Our victim did exactly as he was told and as soon as he felt it was safe, he then ran to his business called the police. And at that time our suspects were gone,” Baldridge said.

He said the stolen vehicle is an ivory/cream-colored 2015 Ford Fusion. The suspects have been described as three men between five feet ten and six feet tall.

“If you happen to see it, please do not approach them we are considering the occupants armed and assumingly dangerous,” Officer Baldridge said.

North Kirkwood Middle School Principal Dana Liberton sent an email to parents Tuesday morning saying in part:

“The District is cooperating with the Kirkwood Police Department to assist in any way we can. Additionally, the Kirkwood Police Department will be increasing patrols in the area. Please know we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment.”