KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Firefighters rescued seven people trapped in a carnival ride Friday night in Kirkwood.

According to a Facebook post from the Kirkwood Fire/Rescue Department, seven people were trapped in a cart of a carnival ride in the downtown district. Some people were stranded more than 40 feet in the air.

Kirkwood’s fire crews have been trained for such situations. Firefighters used an aerial ladder to remove people from the ride safely.



No injuries have been reported from the situation. Crews did not disclose what led up to seven people being trapped on the ride.