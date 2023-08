ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The city of Kirkwood is hosting an open house Tuesday afternoon about improvements to the train station.

People can see drawings of the plan to extend the train station’s canopy, similar to how it looked when it opened in 1893. The city of Kirkwood bought the building in 2002 after Amtrak threatened to close it.

A non-profit foundation was created to raise $4.6 million for train station renovations. Tuesday’s open house is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.