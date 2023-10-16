KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Hautlys were having a birthday party for their child in the backyard of their Kirkwood home on Sunday when they heard gunfire. Police descended on North Kirkwood Middle School, where a trunk-or-treat event was being held for Tilman Elementary School students.

“I’m sure those kids are terrorized,” said Neile Hautly, Kirkwood parent and resident.

St. Louis County Police Officer Matthew McCulloch now faces multiple charges and is accused of making death threats before firing approximately a dozen gunshots in the air. No one was hurt.

Witnesses held McCulloch to the ground and took away his gun, according to the police.

“Truly heroic,” Adam Hautly said. “Scary as all get out, but truly heroic of those parents.”

Other Kirkwood residents say the incident is a reminder that no community is immune from the threat of gun violence.

“I mean, if it happens here, it can happen anywhere,” said John Wood, a Kirkwood resident of nearly 50 years.

Classes at Tilman were canceled Monday, but the school was open as the district offered support for families and staff.

Steph Deidrick, chief communications officer for the Kirkwood School District, said classes are expected to resume on Tuesday but added the district is prepared to be flexible and make changes if needed. She said that in addition to internal counselors being available to families, BJC Health behavioral health individuals are also available for support. Additional resources, including therapy dogs, were also made available.