Kirkwood officer hospitalized after vehicle struck along I-44

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A Kirkwood police officer was taken to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after his vehicle was struck on Interstate 44.

According to Officer Gary Baldridge, a spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department, the incident took place around 2:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 just west of Berry Avenue.

An officer was assisting a disabled motorist and was attempting to park his police SUV partially on the shoulder and in the far-right lane in order to protect the stranded commuter. While this was happening, a car traveling eastbound sideswiped the SUV.

The police vehicle’s emergency lights had been activated at the time of the collision, Baldridge said.

The Kirkwood Fire Department had to help extricate the officer from the vehicle. The officer was able to walk to the ambulance on his own. His injuries were not life-threatening.

In the meantime, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.