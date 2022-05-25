KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Investigators with the Kirkwood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two people who posed as technicians in order to steal a homeowner’s Peloton stationary bike.

According to a statement from police, the theft happened around noon on Friday, May 20, in the 700 block of North Clay Avenue.

A nanny was at the home when she heard a knock at the door. She opened the door to find a man and woman outside. They claimed they were there to provide some kind of repair service on the Peloton.

The bike was removed from the home without the nanny knowing and the thieves vanished, police said.

The nanny informed the homeowner, who was unaware of any scheduled maintenance for the bike.

The suspects were operating an Enterprise moving truck but were not wearing any sort of uniform displaying a company name.

Police said they don’t yet know if the suspects knew the home had a Peloton or if it was a random act with additional residences being contacted under similar circumstances.

A Peloton is a very expensive piece of exercise equipment, ranging in price from $1,200 to $2,000.

Anyone who has experienced, witnessed, or has additional information regarding this type of theft, you’re asked to contact Detective David Elliott of the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5879 or via email at elliotdw@kirkwoodmo.org.