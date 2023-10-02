KIRKWOOD, Mo. — One lucky Missouri Lottery player is $88,888 richer after scratching a ticket purchased at the On the Run gas station on Manchester Road in Kirkwood. The player used a $20 win from a previous ticket to purchase the winning Emerald 8s scratcher.

“I had to put my reading glasses on because I’m like, ‘Does that say what I think it says?’” she told the Missouri Lottery. “I didn’t believe it. I thought something wasn’t right.”

The player took the ticket back to the gas station to check it. The clerk confirmed that it was a winner.

The Emerald 8s game costs $5 to play. There are two top prizes of $88,888 and $4.5 million in smaller prizes remaining to be claimed.