KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man with dementia.

According to reports, 65-year-old Ralph Clark walked away from his home Wednesday morning on Commerce Avenue in Kirkwood. Clark is 5’7, 186 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans with patches, a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves, and green tennis shoes. He left his home without a coat or cellphone.

If you have information, you are urged to call 911 or the Kirkwood Police Department at 314 822-5858. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.