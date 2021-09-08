Kirkwood police issues endangered silver advisory for missing 85-year-old woman

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing 85-year-old woman by the Kirkwood Police Department.

Janet S. McBride was last seen at 1314 N. Geyer Avenue around noon Wednesday, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 125 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes, and wearing an unknown type of clothing. McBride has dementia and a pacemaker, according to the press release.

Her vehicle is a gray 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with Missouri license plates reading RF5J2V.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.