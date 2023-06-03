KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Police have issued an endangered person advisory for Lawrence Mintzlaff, who goes by the name LJ. He was recently reported missing from his home on Craig Forest Lane. Kirkwood police say he is considered a runaway and has some cognitive disabilities.

Mintzlaff was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts and was believed to be riding a red Jeep BMX bicycle.

A family member reached out to FOX 2 and said they have not heard from him since Friday afternoon. Family says he is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858 or the nearest law enforcement agency.