Kirkwood School District could extend its mask mandate at meeting tonight

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood school board will meet Monday night to possibly extend the district’s mask mandate.

The superintendent ordered all students and staff to wear masks when they returned from winter break. That’s a reversal of the school board’s decision on December 13 to “recommend” masks. Officials said COVID-positive case numbers remain at high levels in Kirkwood schools. The school board will be asked to continue the mask mandate.

The Kirkwood district was not among the 14 districts sued by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt last week to overturn their mask mandates.