ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Kirkwood School District is hosting its 7th annual ‘Unified Night Lights’ flag football game Wednesday night. Last year’s event was canceled due to a storm.

The Kirkwood High varsity football team will play side by side with students who have disabilities. It recreates the excitement of a traditional Friday night football game. The goal is to show how sports can provide a path to friendships and break down barriers between people.

It is free and open to the public. The fun begins at 6:00 p.m.

Ladue Horton Watkins High School also hosts its own Unified Night Lights flag football game. Students and their siblings are invited to participate in the game, band, cheer, or dance.

It also starts at 6:00 p.m.