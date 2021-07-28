Kirkwood School District releases new strategic plan to serve as roadmap for future

KIRKWOOD, Mo.– The Kirkwood School District has a new strategic plan to serve as a roadmap for the district through 2026. It will focus on the vision to make sure every student is engaged, empowered, and ready for success.

The district will focus on four priority goal areas:

· Relevant and Rigorous Curriculum, Instruction and Programs

· Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

· Student and Staff Social, Emotional and Mental Health

· Communication and Engagement

Each year of the plan has specific and measurable action steps that will be developed.

“This is a living document that will guide our initiatives and decision-making as we seek to improve outcomes for our students. We are committed to keeping the community informed as we achieve our goals and objectives,” said Superintendent David Ulrich in a press release.

A district spokesperson says the plan will be the foundation for all decision-making in the district moving forward.

FOX2 asked if any classes or programs offered will be changed or added depending on the plan. The spokesperson said those specifics may come as work on the plan continues.

The district engaged with students, staff, and the community to create the final plan.

You can read the entire plan on the Kirkwood School District’s website.