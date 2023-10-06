KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood City Council has given the green light to acquire two properties, totaling $12.5 million, for the city’s new public works facility. The move aims to replace the outdated public works site, freeing up downtown property for redevelopment. Kirkwood Electric will also relocate, further enhancing opportunities for neighborhood development.

The properties are located at 516 South Elliot Avenue and 545-547 Leffingwell Avenue. The departments and divisions set to move to the new facility include sanitation, streets, fleet, water, electric, and procurement.

The decision followed extensive site analysis, with the selected properties meeting all necessary criteria. A-Mrazek Moving, the current occupant, will have up to two years to vacate, during which the city will actively market the properties for redevelopment. This investment ensures Kirkwood’s infrastructure aligns with future needs and supports downtown growth.