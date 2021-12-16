Kirkwood woman dead after car hit tree, flipped Wednesday night

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A Kirkwood woman was killed in a car wreck last night. The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) says 49-year-old Martha Wainwright died.

Officials say she was driving a 2021 Ford Mustang on West Adams Avenue near Ballas around 9:04 p.m. when she tried to pass another vehicle on a curve. The MHP says Wainwright swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control of the car and hit a tree.

The crash report says the car then returned to the road and flipped, throwing her from the car.

No other injuries were reported.