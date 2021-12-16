Kirkwood woman dies in crash after attempting to pass a vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A Kirkwood woman died in a single-car crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:04 a.m. on West Adams Avenue just east of Ballas.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Martha Wainwright, 49, was driving westbound on West Adams Avenue and “attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve.” She then “swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle” and lost control. She traveled off the left side of the roadway. MSHP said the front left of her car hit a tree before it returned to the road and overturned. Wainwright was then ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.