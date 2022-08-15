ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.

According to the Kirkwood Police Department, Todd Wilbert had contacted Elizabeth Gill several times on Saturday to ask her for money. Police said Wilbert went to Gill’s home around 7:30 p.m., snuck into her home without permission via the rear patio, and shot her at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Prior to the shooting, Gill called 911 to ask for help and said a man was in her home pointing a gun at her. The police dispatcher heard a man’s voice in the background during the call and eventually a gunshot.

When police arrived at the home, they found Gill dead inside and recovered two bullet casings. Officers located Wilbert next door lying on a cement pad. He was allegedly inebriated and had a firearm within reach.

A police spokesperson said Wilbert admitted to a homicide detective that he had called Gill to ask for money and that he waited for her on her back patio. One of Gill’s relatives listened to audio from the 911 call and identified Wilbert’s voice.

Police said Wilbert asked if Gill was alive at the time of his arrest.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wilbert, 54, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon – while inebriated.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.