Kirkwood woman swindled out of $600K in online romance scam

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A Kirkwood woman thought she found L-O-V-E through an online gaming app but found herself the victim of an S-C-A-M and lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to Officer Gary Baldridge, a spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department, a woman came to the police station on Nov. 17 and said she’d been the victim of a romance scam.

The victim told investigators she met someone in Nov. 2019 while playing the game Words With Friends and entered into an online relationship with this individual.

Over the next two years, the woman transferred more than $600,000 to this person, despite having never met them.

The case has been turned over to the United States Postal Inspection Service, Baldridge said.