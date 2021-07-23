Kirkwood’s Lou Fusz Toyota dealer hit by catalytic converter thieves

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood Police told FOX 2 they interrupted some thieves trying to steal catalytic converters Friday morning from the Lou Fusz Toyota dealer on Manchester Road.

The theft happened at about 3:00 a.m. when the three suspects ran off. Police said the thieves left their tools behind.

Officers searched the area, but they did not find anyone. They’re now keeping a closer eye on car dealerships.

Heavy police presence at Lou Fusz Toyota in Kirkwood thieves tried to steal catalytic converters details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/dcXgcB4lop — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 23, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

