Kirkwood’s Lou Fusz Toyota dealer hit by catalytic converter thieves

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood Police told FOX 2 they interrupted some thieves trying to steal catalytic converters Friday morning from the Lou Fusz Toyota dealer on Manchester Road.
The theft happened at about 3:00 a.m. when the three suspects ran off. Police said the thieves left their tools behind.
Officers searched the area, but they did not find anyone. They’re now keeping a closer eye on car dealerships.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.