ST. LOUIS — Kiss is coming to St. Louis. The rock band just announced it is bringing its End of The Road Tour to the Enterprise Center on October 25th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $37, plus fees.

Kiss is a rock band known for their flamboyant stage presence and iconic face paint. The band formed in New York City in the 1970s and has released many hit songs, including “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City.” They have a dedicated fan base, known as the Kiss Army, and their music continues to influence and inspire generations of rock musicians.

Kiss 2023 North American tour:

October 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 23, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 29, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden