ST. LOUIS — Kiss is coming to St. Louis. The rock band just announced it is bringing its End of The Road Tour to the Enterprise Center on October 25th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th, at 10 a.m. Prices start at $37, plus fees.
Kiss is a rock band known for their flamboyant stage presence and iconic face paint. The band formed in New York City in the 1970s and has released many hit songs, including “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City.” They have a dedicated fan base, known as the Kiss Army, and their music continues to influence and inspire generations of rock musicians.
Kiss 2023 North American tour:
- October 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- October 23, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- October 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- October 29, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- November 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- November 6, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- November 8, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- November 10, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- November 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- November 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- November 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- November 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- November 19, 2023 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre
- November 21, 2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
- November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- November 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- November 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 27, 2023 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- November 29, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- December 1, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- December 2, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden