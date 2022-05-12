ST. LOUIS – A decades-long storyteller and voice of St. Louis is signing off for good Thursday.

It’s the end of an era at KMOX Radio. Charlie Brennan is hanging up the mic after nearly 34 years on the air. He announced in March that it was time for him to move on.

Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and worked evening and weekend shows. Less than two years later, he made the jump to his current mid-morning spot. Brennan worked six years in Boston and four years on college radio prior to his hire at KMOX.

Brennan will continue to host Donnybrook on channel Nine.