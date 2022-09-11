WENTZVILLE, Mo. – On this day, we remember all the lives lost on September 11, 21 years ago – and the Knights of Columbus are doing so by hosting their annual Patriot Day Run.

All proceeds go to BackStoppers, an organization that helps families of police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers who die in the line of duty. This run also benefits the USO of Missouri (United Service Organizations).

It’s put on every year to honor those who perished on 9/11, and all first responders and fallen service members. The 7k main run starts at 8:00 a.m. at Wentzville City Hall, and the 1-mile fun run starts at 8:30. There’s also a virtual run you can take part in. The Knights of Columbus said this is a small token to show their gratitude.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Knights of Columbus Patriot Day Run.